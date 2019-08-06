<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Many students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Gubi campus in Bauchi are feared dead following the collapse of a bridge Monday night.

A student who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the disaster affected many students, though the number of casualty has not yet been confirmed at the time of this report.

The disaster, the student reports, occurred when a bridge linking lecture halls with the hostel at the Gubi campus collapsed as a result of Monday’s downpour.

Some students were reportedly trapped on the bridge.

ATBU spokesperson Dr Andee Iheme confirmed the incident by telephone to newsmen and promised to hold a press conference later in the day to furnish the public with the full details of the unfortunate incident.