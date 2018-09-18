The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday urged the Management of University of Abuja to as a matter of urgency, implement the Tertiary School Health Insurance Programme (TSHIP).

Mr Salahudeen Lukman, the President of NANS, in a statement, criticised the deplorable condition of health facilities in most Nigerian institutions.

Lukman said that many students still received poor medical attention in spite of the fact that school clinics were now hooked to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He attributed the death of Miss Precious Joshua, a 100 level student of the university who died on Sept. 9, to poor implementation of TSHIP.

“The attention of our leadership has been drawn to the slow attitude of management of the university towards security and welfare of students on campus.

“Therefore, we express great dissatisfaction with the management’s approach.

“We received with rude shock the untimely death of one of our students, Precious Joshua of 100 level, Biological Science Department of the university.

“This, we gathered, was due to the inability of the school clinic to offer her emergency treatment; she later died at the university teaching hospital after futile efforts by doctors.’’

Lukman said that it was sad and highly embarrassing that in spite of the mandatory National Health Insurance Policy for students known as TSHIP, students were not reaping the full benefit.

He said that the association had called for immediate investigation into the incident and a reform of the TSHIP operation for effective implementation.

He said that the group also called for the voluntary resignation of Chief Medical Director of the university clinic whose alleged negligence of duty led to the death of the student.

The president further urged the university management to improve the poor state of the hostels, saying that it was one of the major causes of epidemics on campus.

He also stressed the need to beef up security around the institution.

Lukman said that the Student Union Government and the entire University of Abuja community condoled with the immediate family of the deceased on this incident.

He prayed for her soul to rest in perfect peace and fortitude for her loved ones to bear the loss.