<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Union of Lagos State Students in tertiary institutions across the country has appealed to the Lagos State Government to release the outstanding payment of 2017/2018 bursary and scholarship of its members.

The students made the plea in a petition to Mr Kazeem Adeniji, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday.

It was signed by eight representatives from eight institutions across the country including Miss Busola Okoya of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho; Qudus Olaguro of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education; Bolaji Ojoare of Lagos State University, Ojo and Ogunowo Olusola of the University of Lagos.

Others were Waliu Adeyeri of the University of Ilorin; Abdulaziz Adeduntan of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Oladele Moses of Polytechnic Ibadan and Suliat Olatunji of LASPOTECH.

READ ALSO: Buhari highlights cause of conflict in Nigeria

According to the petition, the students said of 10,585 beneficiaries, only 2,106 students had received their payments from the 21 per cent of total fund released by the government.

“On behalf of the entire students of Lagos State origin in all tertiary institutions across the length and breadth of the nation, we write to thank the government for the release of part of the bursary and scholarship funds.

“We are, therefore, appealing to you, to use your good office to prevail on His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for the release of our outstanding bursary and scholarship funds.

“The scholarship board has commenced the sale of forms for new applicants.

“This presupposes that if this administration declined to offset the outstanding, it could become a backlog that will affect 2018/2019 payment.

“We have greatly suffered because of this non-payment. A lot of our members are indebted one way or the other to booksellers and food vendors in and around their various campuses.

“Some rely heavily on these funds for their sustenance in school,” they said.

When contacted, Mr Steve Oshinowo, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Iyana-Ipaja, said efforts were being made to secure the release of funds for 2017/2018 bursary and scholarship.

Oshinowo told NAN that the state government was committed to improving the welfare of its students.

NAN reports that beneficiaries include, 1,394 local scholarship; 9,188 bursary and three foreign scholarships.