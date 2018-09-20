Miss Tolulope Ogunremi, a 300 level student at University of Southampton, UK on Wednesday donated 350 Mathematics textbooks worth N500,000 to students of Ajara Community High School, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunremi is studying Mathematics and Computer Science at the UK university.

Ogunremi stated that she would also be in touch with the students on regular basis to monitor their progress in Mathematics each term.

“I am pleased to announce that after review of the assessments at the end of 2018/19 session, top 5 in JSS 2 and top 5 in JSS 3 will have their tuition fees until the end of SS 3 paid by my humble self.

“I am here today because I felt the need to empower students by providing relevant resources. Better knowledge of Mathematics will never be a waste.

“I hope that the donation of these textbooks will inspire you all to forge ahead,” she said.

She said that she was passionate about empowering young people of African descent to pursue careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Ogunremi said that she would also launch Project Hezi soon, aimed at improving the state of education in Nigeria.

Mr Taiwo Ogunremi, the father of the donor, said that his daughter was inspired after she visited Nigeria and saw the need to help the children hawking during school hours.

He said that his daughter later indicated her decision to raise funds to assist in returning them to schools with whatever she can do.

Mrs Ibironke Fatoki, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, commended the donor for the gesture, urging other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate such.

Mrs Adebola Adeleye, Principal, Ajara Community High School, Ibadan and Samuel Augustine, a student, commended Ogunremi’s philanthropic gesture.

Adeleye stated that the importance of excellence in Mathematics could not be over emphasised, saying it was a prerequisite for all science and social science studies in universities.

“I commend Miss Tolulope Ogunremi for the help she has extended to the students in this sub-rural area who have, hitherto, not been able to purchase mathematics textbooks.

“I promise that the books will be put to judicious use and we pray that Miss Ogunremi and her family shall be amply rewarded by God,” she said.