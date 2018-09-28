The University of Lagos says it has postponed the planned supplementary entrance examination for its School of Foundation Studies for the 2018/2019, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29.

The Director of the school, Prof Timothy Nubi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that it would now take place on Friday, Oct. 5.

According to him, no fewer than 1,500 candidates have so far registered for the entrance examination.

Nubi said that the postponement became necessary as a result of the warning strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

He said that the supplementary examination was organised to give another opportunity to candidates who missed out on the main examination, conducted on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

Students who successfully complete the foundation programme will be offered direct entry admission into second year of degree programmes of their choices through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The examination is administered by the Joint Universities Preliminary Board (JUPEB).

Nubi, one time Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, said that sales of forms for the examination would continue until Thursday, Oct.4.

He regretted the inconveniences the postponement might have caused the candidates.