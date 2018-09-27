The Kwara chapter of the Trade Union Congress on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance to the industrial action embarked upon by the national body of the union.

Nasir Olumoh, the state TUC Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin that there would be more compliance in subsequent days.

The union leader urged workers in the state to stay at home to avoid embarrassment from the officials of the union.

Olumoh said: “I said earlier that we have instructed all workers to stay at home.

“There is no need coming to work and wasting their little hard earned money.

“We have members and executives who are very supportive. We have mobilised them to move round and ensure that all offices are under locked and key.”

On the refusal of bank workers to join the strike, Olumoh promised to ensure that the staff observed the industrial action in the days to come.

According to him, the union has sent a message to the national secretariat of the body controlling the affairs of bank workers.

He also hailed the workers of the telecommunications operators and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company for complying with the directive of the NLC and TUC.

NAN reports that the officials of the two unions went round to enforce compliance with the nationwide industrial action in Ilorin.

A NAN correspondent monitoring the strike reports that some workers particularly civil servants resumed for work but were later chased out of their offices by the union officials.

The unions later put the state secretariat and the governor’s office under lock and key.