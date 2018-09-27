Private schools in the FCT Area Councils have largely exempted themselves from the strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress on Thursday, as students were seen receiving studies in their various classes.

Some of the private school teachers told NAN that they were not part of the NLC strike, and therefore, had no business to stay back home.

However, the strike had no impact on the transport sector, as motorcycle riders and commercial vehicle operators were seen going about their businesses in the councils.

NLC had on Wednesday midnight embarked on the strike to press home its demand for the implementation of the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers in the country.

NAN correspondents, who visited some commercial outfits in the Area Councils, reported that traders and buyers were seen transacting business as usual.

Mr Abraham Gado, a shop owner in Abaji market, said that he didn’t know strike was ongoing as customers were patronising his shop as usual.

Gado, however, called on the government to address the plight of Nigerian workers for the development of the country.

At Kuje market, it was normal business, as buying and selling went on smoothly and unhindered.

In Gwagwalada, the story was not different at some relaxation spots, as patronisers were seen having a nice time with bottles of drink on their tables.

Other small scale operators stressed the need for a new minimum wage, adding that when workers received living wage, it would boost economic activities.

Abuja-Lokoja express way also remained a beehive of activities as transport operators were seen conveying passengers to their various destinations.

However, in Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje and Abaji Area Council Secretariats, it was observed that the offices were under lock and key.

Banks ran skeletal activies through their Automated Teller Machines (ATM) machines operating at the premises.

The Courts and other government institutions in the councils were also locked by union members.

NAN also observed that some public school pupils had reported for school in the morning but were seen returning home.