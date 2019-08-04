<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohanna Izam, says the institution has commenced payment of earned allowances to its staff whose claims have been verified.

Izam disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Bokkos.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the university comprising Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) had on July 25 embarked on strike over non payment of their earned allowances.

“The process has commenced; we have gotten the critical endorsement of the Governing Council to implement these allowances for the staff.

“We have gone ahead to request staff to make submissions about claims that will be verified.

“The process of verification has been on, as a matter of fact, the management has made commitment to staff of the university across the unions to commence implementation.

“The list of staff and the verified amount due to them as per the template that is relevant to us here has been submitted to all the unions.

“Some of the unions that have verified their claims have responded back to the management.

“As we speak today, we have already approved their payment and those unions whose claims have been verified have started getting their payments,” he said.