The commencement of the 14-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) witnessed partial compliance in Anambra State.

Only core civil servants stayed away from offices as banks, public schools and hospitals did not participate in the action.

When newsmen visited the state secretariat and some federal offices, the areas were deserted with only some directors and commissioners seen around.

While private schools in the state continued normal activities as was evident in the two schools visited, Igwebuike Grammar School Awka and Community Secondary School, Okpuno, the three Federal Government Colleges complied with the strike action.

A visit to the banks showed that, while some were fully opened, others partially closed were secretly attending to well-known customers.

At the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, work went on as usual, with doctors, nurses and other medical workers busy attending to patients.

Reacting to the situation NLC state chairman Jerry Nnubia said he was satisfied with the level of compliance, noting that the only challenge the union had was with teachers due to the absence of the NUT chairman assuring that by Friday the compliance would be total.

“I am satisfied with the compliance, the only challenge we have is with the teachers because the NUT chairman travelled for a delegate conference. But I just spoke with him, he is on his way back and has promised that his members will fully join tomorrow, so by tomorrow, the compliance will be total,” said Nnubia.