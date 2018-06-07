The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has promised not to support the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on its industrial action, if not properly consulted.

Mr Chinonso Obasi, National President, NANS, said this at a media briefing on the state of education and nation in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the association had played some important roles in ensuring that the government meets ASUU’s demand.

He also alleged that the strike embarked upon by ASUU was usually politicised.

He, however, promised that the association would not give the union another opportunity to embark on any strike if not properly consulted.

According to him, at the recent negotiation table, “we made a strong warning to ASUU not to give them any other solidarity if they embark on strike if we are not properly consulted.’’

Obasi said that the association`s intervention had yielded so much result making members of the union to return to the classroom.

“You find out that ASUU’s intention sometimes is not because of their demand but they see it as an opportunity to engage in other businesses without putting the plight of the students into consideration.

“We are not against the demand they make but we feel we are the major customers and major stakeholder in this institution.

“If you want to embark on this strike, properly carry along the students’ leaders so that they can also be in the same direction with you.

“As of now, we are not aware that their demands have not been met because they don’t also value the fact that we always play role in getting what they want.

“ASUU must not be politicising strikes; they must also know that strike is not the only option for them to achieve what they want,’’ he said.

Obasi said that there could be other options of negotiation that should be put into consideration.

He added that the leadership of the union must use this rather than the strike option.

He said incessant and prolonged strike was one of the factors responsible for the falling standard of education in Nigeria.

He said that as the election was drawing nearer, the ASUU might want to embark on strike because politicians sometimes use strike to stampede economic activities.

He, therefore, appeal to ASUU to resist anything that would lead to strike, thereby jeopardising the future of the students.

On the issue of “Sex for marks,’’ Obasi noted that the association had set up platforms in the higher institutions that would begin to see how to put an end to the menace.

He called on lecturers who have formed caucus of those demanding sex for marks to desist from such act and to be of good conduct when relating with the female students.

He also urged them to be role models to students by teaching morals and values in addition to their main duties as lecturers.

“The state of education in Nigeria is something that is getting scary every day.

“It is getting scary in the funding of education, misappropriation of funding by chief executives and the atmosphere that students find themselves is not even conducive.’’

Also, Mr Umar Lawal, Zonal Coordinator, NANS, Zone A region, called on the Federal Government to put an end to the security problem confronting the country as youths were usually at the receiving end.

The association had intervened in the recent indefinite strike embarked upon by ASUU with a 21 day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to resolve problems, NAN reports.