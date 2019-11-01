<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria on Friday reopened after a two-day closure of all Israeli embassies and consulates due to strike by diplomats and military attaches over allowances.

Newsmen report that the Israeli embassy shut down diplomatic operations in Abuja from Wednesday, October 30 to Thursday, October 31.

The embassy had via its social media page announced that the closure was due to decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance to breach the understanding that had been agreed upon.

The embassy said the agreement was signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Finance on July 21, 2019.

“We are forced to close the diplomatic mission; no consular services will be provided and no one will be allowed to enter the Embassy and Consulate.

“Israeli diplomats are committed at all times to strive to enhance Israel’s strength and resilience.

“Unfortunately, the decision of the Ministry of Finance does not leave us any choice, but to take the above-mentioned action.

“Since the vital interests of the State of Israel have been harmed, we hope that this crisis will be resolved as soon as possible,” the page said.