Health workers, under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has justified the warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and some civil society organisations, insisting that the new minimum wage Act should have taken effect from 2016.

JOHESU President, Biobebelemoye Josiah who stated this, noted that labour would sustain the warning strike until the federal government do the needful regarding the new minimum wage.

At a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Josiah alleged that the federal government had a gentleman agreement with NLC and TUC in 2016 where they collectively agreed that as soon as the recession abates, the new wage bill will come into effect.

According to him, the decision has turned out to be their greatest regret as the government reneged on the bargain after exiting recession.

“The National Minimum Wage which is a constitutional matter under the labour act of 2004 set the standard for the minimum amount of naira a worker in Nigeria is supposed to earn. In 2004, the Minimum Wage was set at N5,000 only per month.

“In 2011, the National Minimum Wage Act of 2011 set the minimum wage to N18,000.00 per month. However, it is important to note that by the National Minimum Wage Act of 2004, the National Minimum Wage is supposed to be reviewed after every 5 years, but from 2004 when it was reviewed to 2011 making 7 years when it was last reviewed.

“The next National Minimum Wage review was due in 2016. However, the present administration pleaded with labour for understanding based on the fact that the economy was down, the administration was new and international crude market was dull.

“The organised labour considered the financial predicament of this administration then and pleaded with the Nigerian workers for patients.

“We are told the economy is out of the woods, but inflation has eaten up the pittance known as minimum wage as the take-home pay of the Nigerian worker can no longer take him home. Still, the government is being insensitive to the plight of the Nigerian workers,” the Health Workers Union told newsmen.