Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, on Thursday, said workers salaries will be delayed as a result of the ongoing nationwide strike embarked on by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Idris got to his office on Thursday morning in Abuja and met the gate of the Treasury House completely shut.

According to him, payment of salaries cannot be achieved in an atmosphere where the critical stakeholders are not allowed access to their offices.

“I must explain that salary payment involves a number of processes that do not begin and end with the OAGF. There are other critical stakeholders like the Cash Management Department in Ministry of Finance and others who are supposed to do their bit before we can finalise.

“On coming to the office this morning we met the gates of the office locked and wondered how we can keep this promise if we are being locked out of the office. After speaking with the local arm of the Labour in the office on the need to pay salaries, they conceded to allow me and some of my staff in but the gates are still locked. I therefore appeal to labour to open our gates so that we can have unhindered access to meet their needs”.

“We have a standing order from Mr. President to pay workers salaries from the 25th of every month, which we have striven hard to fulfill to Nigerian workers and this month will not be an exception” maintained the AGF.

Idris further appealed to the National Leadership of Labour to reconsider their stand on the ongoing in the interest of the country.

The strike also grounded the Ministry of Finance as workers complied with the NLC directive.

Only management staff had access their offices.