



The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said that the ongoing strike action by its members will continue as most of their demands were not yet met.

NARD, in a communique late Wednesday expressed disappointment over what it described as insincerity of government to meet the demands of its members.

It described the statement by the minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, as spurious misinformation, stating that the strike became imperative because the Ministry of Health was not interested in any form of settlement to avert the avoidable action.

Though the association confirmed that some House Officers have been paid, it, however, alleged that the payment was marred with irregularities.

It noted that the only positive result from the conciliatory meeting is the abolishment of the exorbitant bench fees being paid by its members on outside postings in all training institutions across the country.

NARD, however, said that there was no circular yet to back the abolishment.





It maintained that its members will continue with the strike untill government meets their demands.

The communique reads: “Our NEC unanimously voted that the ongoing total and indefinite strike that started on the 1st of April 2021 be continued until the federal and state governments of Nigeria meet up with our demands as captured in our earlier communique.”

The demands, according to the communique include “immediate payment of all salaries owed to all house officers including march salaries (regardless of quota system) before the end of business on the 31st of March 2021.

“Immediate payment of all salary arrears including march salaries for our members in all federal (GIFMIS platform) and state tertiary health institutions across the country.

“Upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance.

“Payment of death in service insurance for all health workers who died as a result of COVID-19 infection or other infectious diseases in the country, and others.”