Leaders in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State have appealed to the management of the National Youth Service Corps in the state to deploy corps members who are medical doctors to their area.

This followed the industrial dispute between the Anambra State government and various categories of doctors on its employ in the state.

Speaking at Ezi Anam in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday during the passing out of the 2018 Batch “B” Stream 1 NYSC members, the chairman of the council area, Orji Okafor, regretted that the council with 21 health centres had no single medical doctor.

He added, “A few nurses in the medical facilities in the area overwork themselves. The NYSC doctors will go a long way in helping us.

“We don’t have a single doctor in 21 health centres which are not close to one another. The only missionary hospital here has a female doctor who works day and night.

“We currently have only two NYSC doctors. We will appreciate it if you send about five more to us to complement the efforts of the nurses.”

Appreciating the NYSC management for choosing the council area for the ceremony, Okafor expressed optimism that the visit would attract more government’s attention to the area.

Responding, the state NYSC coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Aremu, said he chose the council area for the ceremony because of its conviviality and peace.

He expressed his appreciation to the council area for the love and hospitality shown to the corps members, assuring that their requests would be considered.

Commending the corps members for accepting to serve in the riverine area to impact positively on the lives of the people, Aremu noted that such sacrifices hardly go unrewarded.

Four corps members who distinguished themselves in their places of primary assignments were presented with certificates of recognition.