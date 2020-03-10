<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Academic activities at the University of Ibadan on Tuesday were put on hold following the enforcement of the directive of the national body of the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU).

The ASUU Chairman in the institution, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday said the university was part of the decision on the warning strike.

“ASUU UI was part of the decision for the warning strike to take place, so we are in total support and in compliance with it.

“You can now see that it is not only students that are affected but even our members.

”If anything holds here the branch chairman will be sanctioned for it.





”We had been suspended before because a lecturer held a PhD examination in his office during the strike and UI had to battle with that suspension for five years,” he said.

Newsmen report that ASUU’s monitoring team was sighted going from one faculty to another, ensuring that no activity holds on the premises of the institution.

The International Women’s Day event organised by Women’s Research and Documentation Centre of the institution was one of the activities that was rescheduled.

The programme had now been rescheduled to hold in another venue outside the school premises.

Other academic activities affected by the warning strike were examinations and lectures.