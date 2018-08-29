Three suspected strayed Elephants from Niger Republic were reportedly captured alive in Zari Kala-Kala village of Koko-Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

It was gathered the three Elephants invaded into the river Niger tributaries located at the village through Karaileje down to Yamusa in Borgu District of Bagudo local government of Kebbi State.

It was learnt that they spent night on Tuesday before move down to Zaria Kala Kala village, where the two Elephant left one behinde.

A resident of the village, Isah Koko said that “On 28 August, 2018, about 0750 hours, at Zaria Kala Kala village in koko Besse LGA, three Elephants invaded into the river Niger tributaries located at the village through Karaileje down to Yamusa in Borgu District of Bagudo LGA.

”They spent night before move down to Zaria Kala Kala village, where the two Elephant left one behinde. The three Elephant are suspected to be from Benin Republic”, he said.

He added that the reinforcements of Security agencies and Community leaders prevented villagers from attacking and killing the isolated Elephant which is still trapped within the community.

It could be recalled that Elephants are among the non -target species, therefore killing it is absolutely prohibited under convention on international trade in endangered species of wild animal conservation in Nigeria.