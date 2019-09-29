<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A two story building at 11, Ogunnusi Street in Ogba area of Lagos state gut fire on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitness, the fire started around 10am from the electrical changeover in the building.

No life was lost, no injury was recorded but goods were destroyed in one of the office close to the electrical change over section of the building. Part of the roof and ceiling was also destroyed in the infemo.

The building is said to contain several offices.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, said investigations revealed that the fire started as a result of problems from the electrical changeover of a section in the 2–storey building, which accommodates several offices at 11, Ogunnusi Street inward Ogba.

According to him, there were no casualties in the incident.

“Investigation of the fire outbreak reported to have taken place at 11, Ogunnusi Street inward Ogba, was attributed to problems from the electrical changeover of a section in the 2–storey building.

The building said to consist of several offices which was gutted by fire yesterday morning after a thorough Investigation and examination of the entire building was conducted, revealed that all facts pointed to the fire emanating from the electrical box in one of the offices. The fire outbreak was reported around 10:08am but was completely put off with no loss of lives, around 10:26 a.m,” he said.