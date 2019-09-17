<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday began the trial of the former General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Sokoto State, Maj Gen Hakeem Otiki, over the alleged diversion of the sum of N400 million by some soldiers in the division.

The trial at the General Court Marshal, which sat at the Army Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, began at about 12:30pm, and is ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The General Court Marshal is presided over by the army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Lamidi Adeosun.