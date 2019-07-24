<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, said the outcome of the ongoing investigations, of the former General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Maj. Gen Hakeem Otiki, over alleged diversion of over N400m by five runaway soldiers in the division would be made public.

The acting Director, Defence Information, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, who stated this in Abuja during a press conference, added that investigations were ongoing and Nigerians would be duly informed at the end.

Our correspondent had reported on Monday that the army began the quizzing of its former GOC following the missing N400m said to have been stolen by five escort soldiers.

The five soldiers, Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Corporal Mohammed Aminu, one Corporal Haruna, Oluji Joshua and Hayatudeen, had been confirmed to have carted away a consignment containing the money, while on an escort duty from Sokoto State to Kaduna State in the first week of July.

The Defence spokesman said on Tuesday that investigations were ongoing.

Nwachukwu said, “The event of suspected soldiers’ disappearance with some amount of money is being investigated by the appropriate authorities. As I speak to you, there is an investigation going on that matter and at the end of it, the outcome will be made public when it is concluded. I will not like to pre-empt the outcome by speaking elaborately on it.”

Speaking on the banditry in the North-West, Nwachukwu said the troops were fully deployed, notwithstanding the peace moves reported between the Zamfara State Government and the bandits.

He added, “The peace moves being made by the government are known to us but our troops are still deployed and the culmination of that engagement is from the state and will be handled by the state.

“I have always said that there is international contagion when it comes to insurgency and terrorism. We need to look beyond Nigeria. Where are those weapons coming from? Who are those arming these people? We on our part will do everything possible.”