Maj. Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has called on journalists in the state to be objective and professional in reporting security matters.

Okonkwo gave the advice in a familiarisation meeting with some journalists and heads of media organisations in the state on Thursday in Jos.

Newsmen report that Okonkwo, on Tuesday assumed duty as the 12th commander of the operation.

Okonkwo replaced Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, who has been deployed to the Nigeria Army Resource Centre (NARC), Abuja.

The new commander urged reporters to first consider national security and the interest of the people when reporting, adding that they should their facts clear before going to the press.

“I want to thank you for the support you have rendered to my predecessor. I urge you to extend same to me. But I want to urge you to be objective and professional when reporting our activities.





“National security is very important and it should be our collective concern, focus and interest. I am not saying you should hide anything, but try and get your facts clear before going to press,” he said.

The commander promised to work closely with media practitioners in the state, adding that officers and men of the task force would be friendly to Journalists.

He promised to synergise with other security agencies in the state toward ending the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state.

“My operation will mostly be in the field and we shall synergise with other security agencies to end all forms of insecurity in our area of operations.

“It will not be easy, but we shall try our best and God’s willing insecurity here will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Okonkwo promised to build on the feats achieved by his predecessor, adding that he would continue with the modest achievements.