<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Umaru Baba, a statistician says poor statistical data in the country has made it difficult to track the progress the nation has made so far on developmental issues.

He said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Baba said statistics was very important but like most other developing countries in the world, was the most relegated phenomenon.

He said that unfortunately, no country could move forward without statistics, because it was the bedrock of every strategic plan and should hadbeen given its necessary place in the Nigerian economic plan.

“As it is today, we are just recovering from a recession and we need statistics to understand what happened, where we are today and of course how we are doing in terms of recovery and if what we are expecting to attain is attainable.

“A lot of things are going on and a lot of progress is being made but unfortunately they can not be tracked because of the poor statistical culture in Nigeria.”

According to him, the nation needs statistics to be able to understand how far it is doing in terms of government programmes and activities.

This, the statistician said was so it could plan better for the country and the economy, particularly on issues of employment and security.

On the issue of insecurity, he said it was an unfortunate situation that both the government and the citizens must come together to resolve.

He said that insecurity was a phase the entire world was passing through at the same time, adding that the Nigerian government was trying in resolving the problem.

“We need to have data to show what we have done, the improvement in place so that the international community will not just rely on fake news that everywhere is not safe or peaceful in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not among the top ten violent places in the world but with the general perspective, you may even think that Nigeria is the most insecure country in Africa but we are not even near that.

“A lot has been done in terms of security but what you can hear around is that we have not improved but if there is statistics to back it up we will be able to showcase our country.”

Baba, however, appealed to the government to give statistics the focus it required, adding that it should move from just desiring to do it, but to actually do it.

He said more funding and exposure by not just the government but also by individuals and the private sector should be given to the course.