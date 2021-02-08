



Workers in the various state Houses Assembly under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have given a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government effective from January 27, 2021 for a full implementation of financial autonomy for the legislature or face a total shutdown.

According to a strike notice addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari dated January 27, 2021, the group said its members have been patient for two years without implementation.

PASAN also expressed dismay over the action of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) aimed at frustrating the implementation of financial autonomy for the state Houses of Assembly.

The notice, which was jointly signed by its president, Muhammad Usman, and general secretary, D. D Suleiman, warned that if the demands are not met on or before the expiration of the ultimatum, the association would be left with no option than pull her members out of duties.

The statement reads: “Our members have run out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an end to condoning further delays to the implementation of the financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly.





“Consequent upon forgoing, the union has resolved to in defence of democracy, issue a 21-day ultimatum to our employers and all other bodies charged with the implementation of letters of our constitution including federal government, the Presidential Implementation Committee on Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary and Legislature to ensure full implementation of financial autonomy in all the 36 state Houses of Assembly as provided in section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and in Executive Oder 10.

“Failure to meet the above demand at the end of 21 days ultimatum will leave the union with no other option than to direct all it’s members nationwide to embark on a indefinite strike. By implication, the nationwide strike shall see the shutdown of National Assembly, the National Assembly Service Commissions, all State Houses of Assembly, all State Houses of Assembly Service Commissions among others”.