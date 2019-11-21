<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speakers of the 36 state Houses of Assembly have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an Executive Order on the implementation of full autonomy for state legislatures.

The Speakers led by the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, made the demand when they met President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting, Obasa said though the amended 1999 Constitution had incorporated the independence and financial autonomy for state legislatures, it was not being implemented in many states.

According to him, a presidential intervention by way of an Executive Order would fast-track the implementation across the Federation.

“So, we are urging Mr President to intervene and speed up the implementation,” Obasa told reporters.

“We urged the President to come in by an Executive Order for this implementation to move faster.”

The Speakers also called for the devolution of powers to the states and local governments through a review of the Exclusive Legislative List.

Speakers of Edo, Bayelsa and Oyo States Houses of Assembly were absent at the meeting.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, were also in attendance.