The federal government has been called upon to look into the handling and disbursement of funds meant for the HIV/AIDS programmes in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Concerned Stakeholders and ProfessionalS on HIV/AIDS Programme in Nigeria, warned that the acts of misconduct and corrupt practices in the health sector, if not properly investigated could lead to a colossal waste of resources for both the country and international agencies.

Speaking through the convener of the group, Bella Olusola Doke, the group noted that one of such acts is the introduction of central laboratory service which has led to the shutdown of several laboratories with equipment worth millions of dollars.

This decision was blamed on what the experts described as professional ethnic cleansing allegedly being masterminded by a fraction of professionals at a key international funding agency in Abuja.

“The first major problem is the mediocre professional territorialism by the Laboratory Programme Officers in the US treatment programmes in the country by which only persons with Medical Laboratory Science qualifications are employed into the laboratory units at the CDC and USAID offices in Abuja. All others with laboratory training like Pathologists and Biomedical Scientists are deliberately ‘blocked’ out or excluded by a ‘gang’ that allows only their professional group members to be employed.

“Laboratory services are ‘Sine Qua Non’ for effective response to HIV and AIDS problems. The laboratory is critical for correct diagnosis of HIV infection, monitoring of patients receiving prevention strategies. Unfortunately this component of HIV response in Nigeria is bedeviled by serious human problems, even resulting in tremendous loss in the gains of the past years.”

She said that this mediocre attitude is anti-initiative and inimical to progress or innovations that can be beneficial to the programme.

Doke regretted that at the end of the day, it is the programme that suffers failures and the country loses.

She said that decisions by these individuals are always forced down the throat of the Implementation Partners (IPs) as representing the Funders.

“It is sad that the low level mediocre control of operations of the HIV laboratory in Nigeria has led to avoidable colossal wastes and losses of several millions of US dollars of American Tax Payers money donated to the government and people of Nigeria for the control of HIV in the country.

“Several millions of US dollars were invested into development of HIV laboratories in major teaching hospitals and State Specialist hospitals during the first and second tranches of US Government PEPFAR funding across the length and breadth of Nigeria from 2004 to 2009 and 2009 to 2014 when the programmes were directed/implemented by US institutional grantees and the CDC laboratory component in Abuja was led by a gentleman with MSc Microbiology, Mr. Karyl Bond,” she added.

She advised other stakeholders and other citizens of Nigeria and United States to endeavor to visit those laboratories that were set up with huge amount of money from 2004 to 2014 to see the level of waste inflicted by managers in the alleged two critical US agencies who think they must control laboratory activities in favour of their professional tribes alone.