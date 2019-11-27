<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Worried by the negative consequences of drug abuse resulting in rise in criminality, especially among the youths, various stakeholders have urged young people to avoid all forms of drug abuse and crimes.

Juliana Ugwu, Staff Officer/Counsellor, National Drug Law Enforce Agency (NDLEA), Drug Reduction Unit, speaking an event organised by Newsbeatsngr .com, an online news platform, to educate youths on the need to stand against criminality and drug abuse in the country, linked every crime committed to drug abuse.

On the maiden youth summit, which had over 100 students from Isolo/Oshodi Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State in attendance, with the theme, ‘Towards a Drug/Crime free Society’, Ugwu said the “Nigeria drug survey says that 1.4 million citizens have tasted one substance or the other at a point in time,” adding that it had become a serious matter that called for concern.

Proffering solutions to the ugly trend, she urged Nigerians to look inwards to address the menace, even as she fingered adult-modeling as one of the predisposing factors to drug abuse among youths today.

He said: “Let us look inwards to address where we got it wrong. When we do that, we will be able to point our fingers to some things.

“Let people go back home as see where they got it wrong. Let’s go back to God our creator and follow the pattern He has given us to live. I am sure that when we do that, we will reduce drug abuse to the barest minimum.”