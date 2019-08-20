<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some stakeholders, on Tuesday, identified third-party influence and lack of trust among couples as factors responsible for the collapse of marriages nowadays.

The stakeholders made this observation in separate interviews with newsmen in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

The stakeholders expressed the belief that the incessant kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery, insurgency being experienced are direct consequences of prevalence of marriage break-up.

Mr Biodun Owoeye, a legal practitioner, said marriage break-up could pose adverse socioeconomic effect on the affected individuals and the larger society.

Owoeye said the rate of divorce as a result of irretrievable marriage collapse was becoming worrisome and needed to be checked.

According to him, marital separation or divorce can be very unpleasant, and families as well as the society will suffer the consequences.

“Prevalence of divorce is fast increasing in the society nowadays.

“It has become so bad that many couples believe that it is the best means to settle scores and issues, which ordinarily can be resolved without any third party,” he said.

He charged couples to learn to keep their marital vows in order to guide against unwarranted break-up.

Mallam Mustapha Lukman, the Acting Deputy Registrar, Kwara State Marriage Registry, described the rate of divorce seeking as alarming and called for restraint.

Lukman identified lack of good understanding, trust and third-party influence, especially from close relations as contributory factors.

“Couples need to learn to evolve amicable settlement of their differences for peace to reign.

“Not all issues should be thrown at the doorsteps of friends, families and other external influences,” he said.

Alhaji Abdulrazaq Aduagba, an Islamic cleric in his own contribution, described divorce as un-Islamic and should be the last resort.

According to him, Islam only accepts divorce after all possible options have been exhausted but to no avail by both parties.

“Marriage life should be with mercy, compassion and tranquility.

“But if the reverse is the case, couples are advised to pursue all remedies to rebuild their relationship,” he said.

Prophet Christopher Owolabi of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke, Irapada, Omu-Aran, on his part, urged judges to always do their best in reconciling couples to avoid hasty divorce.

“Judges need to intervene at times and give room for reconciliation among affected couples for possible settlement.

“This will go a long way to reduce the rate of marriage collapse in our society,” he said.

Owolabi also charged the management of Centres for Alternative Dispute Resolution and Reconciliation to always live above board in settling marriage differences.