Stakeholders seek constitutional amendment to strengthen public auditing

Stakeholders in public finance management have called on the national assembly to amend the constitution to strengthen auditing processes and institutions.

They made the call at a virtual forum on the constitution amendment process organised recently by OrderPaper Nigeria.

The forum, entitled Online Parliamentary Engagement Nigeria (OPEN) Constitution Conversation on ‘Strengthening Public Auditing through Constitutional Amendment’ was supported by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

To prevent corruption in Nigeria, they specifically demanded financial and administrative independence for the office of the auditor-general for the federation (OAuGF) and at the state levels.

They said it would also ensure effective delivery of audit services at the national and sub-national levels.

Bashiru Ajibola, chairman, senate committee on media and public affairs; Greg Ezeilo, technical adviser, public accounts committee, house of representatives; were guest speakers at the event.

The communiqué, signed by Oke Epia, the executive director of OrderPaper Nigeria, said participants at the event harped on the need to utilise the ongoing amendment of the 1999 constitution by the national assembly as a window to push for the strengthening of supreme audit institutions in the country.

“The office of the auditor-general’s office (OAuGF) need to be independent to help in the effective delivery of auditing tasks at the national and sub-national levels,” the communiqué said, adding that “a provision in the amended constitution should guarantee the security of auditor general’s tenure to avoid cases as seen in other MDAs,” the statement reads.

The participants further recommended that “only experts with a minimum of 15 years working experience in auditing and accounting be appointed to drive the needed changes in the supreme audit institution.

“The office of the auditor general of the federation is encouraged to engage the service of forensic accountants in manning the services and activities of OAuGF,” the statement adds.

“There is a need to digitalise Nigeria’s audit system with modern technology. This will enable them to carry out their work on public financial management effectively.

“The meeting called for the establishment of an audit tribunal that will help in timely prosecution of defaulting individuals and MDAs when needed.”

They also recommended that the public accounts committees of the national assembly should undergo regular capacity building training.

The stakeholders emphasised that “a swift and effective audit system is a key strategy in winning the fight against corruption; therefore, the office of the auditor general of the federation should be empowered to conduct a quarterly audit of reports of MDAs to avoid backlogs as seen in previous years.”