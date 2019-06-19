<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in the education sector have met to identify the problems of basic education, cross fertilise ideas and recommend strategies to uplift educational standard in Yobe state.

The meeting was declared open by Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday at the Government House, Damaturu.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, said the initiative was to build a solid, vibrant and robust foundation for the development of education and revitalize it to address emerging challenges in the state.

“On the occasion of our inauguration and swearing-in ceremony on May 29, I made a policy statement declaring state of emergency in basic and secondary education in our state”, he said.

He said, keeping faith with the pronouncement, the Acting Secretary to the State Government would discuss the matter with the key players at the grassroots, in participatory manner, applying bottom-up approach to address issues and solving problems at hand.

He appreciated the effort of the previous administration for employing 4,000 teachers, rehabilitation and expansion of primary and secondary schools and enhanced secondary schools feeding.

“Also, we have taken into consideration the major setbacks suffered by the sector in terms of destruction of facilities, insecurity and its attendant effect on enrolment, and enabling environment for teaching and learning occasioned by the activities of the insurgents.

“Above all, is the need to address the issue of inadequacy of teachers, teaching and learning materials among other requirements of the education sector”, he said.

The governor also reiterated the administration’s commitment in taking decisive step towards fulfilling their policy statements to enhance living standard of all citizens in the state.