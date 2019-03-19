



Some stakeholders in Rivers state have called on the federal government to investigate every single death recorded during the elections in the state.

Both the presidential and governorship elections were marred with violence, leading to loss of lives.

In a statement, the stakeholders asked the federal government to speedily set up a judicial commission of inquiry to secure a thorough, professional and unbiased inquiry into the loss of lives which occurred before, during and after the elections in the state.

“We have watched with disbelief and horror recent violent incidents which occurred before, during and after the elections that were held in Rivers State on 23rd February, 2019 and 9th March, 2019. These incidents occurred supposedly as a result of the elections,” the statement read.

“We do not believe that elections which are designed to enable the people choose their leaders should lead to their death instead. Therefore, every single death must be investigated and the culprits brought to justice.

“We are particularly concerned about the role played by the Nigerian Army in these events and welcome the announcement by the Army Command that they have set up a panel to investigate the conduct of their personnel who were deployed on election duties. In the light of numerous disturbing video footage which have gone viral across the globe, it is important and imperative that the investigation is thorough, professional and unbiased.”

The group, led by Atedo Peterside, president of ANAP Foundation, added that is is deeply troubled by the inability of political leaders in the to manage their rivalries and differences.

The group said Rivers hosts some of Nigeria’s critical oil and gas facilities and if not checked, violence may drive away investors and investments, leaving Rivers people impoverished.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had suspended electoral process in the state, but later said results of 17 local government areas were intact and that it would announce the next line of action on Wednesday.

George Etomi, Tein George, Emmanuel Georgewill, John Mbata, O.C.J. Okocha, and Herbert Wigwe, group managing director of Access Bank Plc, are members of the group.