



Stakeholders in the education sector in Oyo State have expressed readiness to comply with the directives on resumption to school after several months of school closure.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, on Sunday in a statement had reiterated that primary and secondary schools students in terminal classes would resume to school today (Monday).

Olaleye said the government had made necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of learners.





While responding to the statement, the Proprietor, Josabig Group of Schools, Ibadan, Pastor Olaoluwa Adewale, said prior to resumption, there were meetings between proprietors of private primary and secondary schools, adding training on COVID-19 safety measures were organised under the supervision of Ministry of Education in the state.

He said, “We were asked to ensure that students come to school with face masks, while the schools should ensure adherence to physical distancing; provision of running water; and infrared temperature guage, among others.”

A parent, Mrs Banke Abifarin, said the resumption would be fine if all precautionary measures were adhered

Also, a Senior Secondary School 3 pupil, Nike Adedayo, said, “Most of my classmates are happy about the resumption.”