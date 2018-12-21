Stakeholders has condemned the percentage of budgetary allocation to agriculture by the Delta State Government, saying that the state government had never meet the Maputo Declaration of 10 percent allocation since 2013 till this year.

This was contained in a communiqué issued after a one-day stakeholders’ consultative meeting on Delta State 2019 agriculture budget held in Asaba, the state capital.

The consultative meeting was organised by Environmental and Rural Mediation Centre (ENVIRUMEDIC), in collaboration with the Budget Committee Group (BCG) with the support from Action Aid Nigeria (AAN).

The Communiqué was signed by Mrs. Joy Tobele, Initiative for Peace and Stability (IPAS) and Mr. Fred Nohwo – ECOTRACE, Edewor Egedegbe, CEO Value Rebirth & Empowerment Initiative (VREI) Mrs. Grace Isadjoku, president, Smallholders Women Farmers Network (SHOWFAN), Idugala Okezi, Enegide Lucky, ENVIRUMEDIC, Rachael Misan Ruppee , president, Smallscale Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON), Delta State chapter, and Mrs. Juliana Osakwe, Secretary of SHOWFAN.

The stakeholders said, “Budgetary allocation to agriculture has been in lukewarm progressive ascending of 0.59, 0.63 and 0.90 for 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“Mobilisation of Rural Women for Sustainable Agriculture (MORWOSA) was not cited in the 2018 budget as a budget line item.

“It is a known fact that if women are empowered the entire nation is equally empowered. Allocation to agriculture has never met the Maputo declaration of 10% from 2013 – 2018.

“Youth Agriculture Enterprise Programme (YAGEP) of the Delta State Government did not fall into any budget line item to ascertain how much was committed to it in the 2018 budget. It is commendable to note that N200 million was allocated to ADP in 2018 as against N50 million and N70 million for 2016 and 2017 respectively.”