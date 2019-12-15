<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders at the 2019 Press Week of the Delta State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) have bemoaned the recent attempt of the Federal Government to emasculate press freedom in the country.

Former Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi who was represented by Dr. Emmanuel Akpoveta urged journalist to keep to the ethics of the profession, saying that everyone holding a cellphone now arrogates the title of Journalist himself or herself.

Speaking on the theme of the event; “Enhancing Safety of Journalist in a Security-Challenged Polity” he said it came at the backdrop of challenges facing pressmen in the country.

President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo who was represented by National Trustee of the South/South Region, Comrade John Angase urged journalist in Nigeria not to be suppressed despite difficulties militating against the profession.

He stressed that, where there is no press, there is no truth and without truth, there is no justice.

Immediate past Provost of Federal College of Education, Technical, Asaba, Dr. Ignatius Ezoem, lamented that journalists in Nigeria are endangered species due to the harsh circumstances created by the government.

“When a journalist reports a story, he is in trouble for reporting the truth and if he does not report the truth he is in trouble with his conscience” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who was ably represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Paul Osahon, reiterated the commitment of the State Government to give the NUJ a befitting secretariat in the early quarter of 2020.

He then appreciated them for the important role they play in image making of the state.

Giving his lecture, on a topic “Regulation of Digital Journalism-Implications and Otherwise on National Development”, Keynote Speaker, Dr Emmanuel Biri attributed the ailing economy of Nigeria to the continuous threat to freedom of information in the country.

He declared that the proposal of regulation by the federal government is a sign of retrogression. “Are we going back or front, it is only a government that has things to hide that would propose such. It would be a disaster.

While charging journalist to remain firm in the discharge of their duties, he noted that regulating digital media would only increase corruption, incompetence amongst leaders as well as public apathy towards government.