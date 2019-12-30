<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stakeholders in the environment sector have harped on collective responsibility in changing mindset against indiscriminate waste disposal in Kwara State. They also advocated the reorientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians to have a sustainable cleaner and safer environment.

Participants at the second anniversary of a Non-Governmental Organisation, #PickThatTrash, stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A retired Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Alhaji Isiaka Al-Amin, said this administration is spending huge amount of money to evacuate refuse in the state.

Al-Amin appealed to Kwarans not to leave the responsibility of evacuating refuse and cleaning of the environment to government alone, saying that keeping the environment clean is the responsibility of all.

“No amount of task force can remedy the situation except we focus on reorientation of our people. They need to change their mindset towards the environment. Therefore, I commend members of the #PickThatTrash for your partnership and support while I was in the service,” Al-Amin said.

The General Manager of the Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Kwara), Alhaji Abdullateef Adedeji, advised Kwarans to imbibe positive attitude towards the environment to avert diseases.

“I am happy that most of you in #PickThatTrash are youths and because you are youths you are still amenable. So, since you are amenable, the future is granted. What you need is our support. That is why right from day one we open our doors at Radio Kwara for #PickThatTrash to sensitise the public on environmental issues.

“It is important we change our attitude to environment. If we change our attitude, it will save us from many things. Our environment will be safe, the climate will be safe and we will be protected from diseases,” Adedeji disclosed.

Alhaji Adedeji urged members of #PickThatTrash to remain focused and tenacious in carrying out clean ups across the state and sensitise the public against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

On her part, the Team Lead of #PickThatTrash in Kwara State, Miss Baliqees Salaudeen, recalled that the NGO had carried out clean up of many markets in Ilorin. “It is on record that we have carried out clean up exercises of Yoruba Road Market, Oja-Tuntun, Oja-Oba and Ipata Market, among others,” Salaudeen disclosed.

An environmental journalist and member of the #PickThatTrash, Abdulrosheed Okiki, called for more collaboration among various organisations to support the government in putting sanitation and environmental issues at the front burner of every discussion with a view to averting outbreak of diseases.