



Following the strike embarked upon by members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, the management of the Lagos State University, LASU, has postponed outstanding papers in the ongoing first semester examination.

A statement by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Tuesday said the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, approved the postponement of the examination until further notice.

“This became necessary due to the ongoing national industrial action embarked upon by some staff unions of the university which has affected all academic activities in the university.

“Students, parents and other stakeholders are hereby informed of the postponement of all the remaining examination until further notice pending the time the national industrial action is called off by the unions.





“All concerned students are however advised to continue to check the university website, bulletin and other official information platforms from time to time for a new date for the outstanding examination,” the release said.

Recall that the two unions started their strike on Monday following the inability of the state government to pay the arrears of the new minimum wage to them.

The Lagos State Government started implementing the new wage for the university workers last September, thereby owing the workers 18 months arrears of the wage and promised to start paying the money in tranches starting from last month, but has not been able to do so.

However, their colleagues in federal universities started their own strike last Friday and are demanding some things peculiar to them only, such as the call to stop the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, to pay them.