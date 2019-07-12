<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), are meeting in Abuja over different issues affecting members of the joint union.

According to a source within the SSANU leadership, the joint action committee meeting is to reach a resolution regarding notice of strike to handed to the Federal Government.

According to the source who did not want to named, the strike notice is as regards certain issues which the unions want resolved urgently.

The source stated that one major issue that needs to be looked into is National University Pension Company (NUPENCO), the newly registered pension manager by ASUU, a programme which the source says the joint union is against the enrollment of their members.

There are indications that the joint union will also be asking the FG to audit the universities account with specific focus on earned allowances that have been paid to universities and how these monies were shared.

The source says the unions will also direct members to mobilize for a protest on the fifteenth of July to send a notice of strike to the Federal Government.