Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has asked the Bayelsa State government to facilitate the reinstatement of some staff of Niger Delta University (NDU) who were allegedly disengaged by the governing council.

The Union threatened to mobilize its members for industrial action if their disengaged members are not reinstated as quickly as possible.

SSANU President Samson Ugwoke, in a statement, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union was taken aback by the decision of NDU governing council to disengage its members for unexplained reasons.

“This anti-people decision of the governing council will have far reaching effects on the socioeconomic existence of the state,” he said.

“We demand that the governing council review this unpopular policy and reinstate the disengaged staff. They might face industrial action from SSANU if they fail to act fast.”

He registered the displeasure of the Union to the proliferation of universities in Nigeria.

“It has almost become like constituency projects. Every Senator seems to either be sponsoring a bill for the establishment or upgrade of an institution to a University in his or her constituency,” the Union president complained.