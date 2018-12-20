Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has given the Federal Government three weeks ultimatum within which to resume ‘re-negotiation’ with its national executive to avert a nationwide industrial action by its members.

SSANIP, according to a release made available to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adebanjo Ogunsipe, National Public Relations Officer, the resolution was made at its 58th National Executive Councils/General Executive meeting held at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

Ogunsipe said the association frowned at the apathy and continued delay of the re-negotiation of the 2010 agreement the Federal Government had with all unions in the polytechnic.

In a similar vein, the senior polytechnic administrators called on the National Assembly to expedite actions on the bill for the review of polytechnic Act, noting that the challenges confronting the polytechnics would abate if the bill was passed.

SSANIP expressed great displeasure over what it described as gross inadequate funding of state polytechnics and similar institutions by some state governors.

It urged state governors to live up to their responsibilities by adequately funding their respective polytechnics.

The polytechnics senior workers lamented the state of insecurity in the country with particular reference to the kidnap and death of its members at Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo and called on the Federal Government to check the spate of insecurity across the nation.

On discrimination against Higher National Diploma (HND) holders, SSANIP’s apex body condemned in strong terms the continued discrimination and marginalization of HND holders in the labour market, especially by public and private organizations despite the abolition of the HND/B.SC dichotomy by the Federal Government.