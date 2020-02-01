<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, is on admission in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

“Prayers please on admission in the hospital,” he posted on his Facebook page on Saturday while not disclosing the nature of the ailment.

The post had received 500 comments at the time of this report.

Calls put across to him on his cell phone by newsmen were not answered.





Dalung failed to return to his duty post after failing to make the list of 43 ministerial nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Senate for screening and confirmation last July.

The 54-year-old would be remembered for his running battle with leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, the crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and the ‘missing’ IAAF $130,000.

Last Monday, he was at the Area 3 Play Ground, Garki Abuja where here officiated a novelty match in honour of late investigative journalist, Olajide Fashikun.