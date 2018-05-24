There was sporadic gunshots at a Kano Federal High Court as a Former Governor of Kano State Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Ambassador Aminu Wali and a former Commissioner Mansur Ibrahim were granted bail over their involvement in a N950million 2015 election campaigns funds.

Shekarau, Aminu Wali and Mansur Ibrahim are facing a six Count charges that bothers on the collection of a N25 million Naira individually and collectively N950 million campaign funds allegedly from a former Minister of Petroleum Diezani Alison Madueke.

Pandemonium ensued the court premises as hundreds of Shekarau supporters thronged the gate trying to break it but were met with heavy resistance of armed mobile police who open fire sporadically.

Subsequently, the armed mobile police after dispersing the shouting supporters of Shekarau and Aminu Wali with heavy gunshot went ahead to released canisters that sent Lawyers and big shot politicians running helter-skelter.

The Federal High Court presided over by Justice Zainab B Abubakar granted the former Governor of Kano State Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and Ambassador Aminu Wali bail on the sum of N100 million in a N950 million alleged campaigns funds case.

The presiding Judge Justice Zainab who considered a 10 Paragraph affidavit and a written address filed by the defence counsel, Barrister Sam T Olugunorisa, SAN, said the case in the first place is a bailable offence.

She said the case attract a three years jail terms, or N10 Million fines or both, explaining while granting the bail to the accused persons that they should deposit N100 million each, two sureties of a Federal and State Director’s.

Other bail conditions slammed on the accused persons included that they should own properties of a N100 million equivalence within the Court premises and to deposit their international passports with the Court Registrar.

All the six Count Charges are culpable to a jail term under section 16 (2) (B) and section 15 (1) of the money Laundering act 2011.

The three accused persons were remanded at the EFCC Custody pending their fulfilment of bail conditions.