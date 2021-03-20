



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of funds for the payment of itinerant workers engaged under the Special Public Works Programme.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said this in a tweet via his official handle on Saturday.

The minister said he has directed the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to commence the processing of payments for the workers engaged in the 774 local government areas.





The Federal Government in January, this year flagged off the 774, 000 jobs with each participant expected to receive N20, 000 each in the next three months.

The minister said participants will be paid through their bank verification numbers (BVN).

He said this is done to eliminate fraud and/or double payments to participants.

The minister added that participants who registered with different names shouldn’t expect payments.