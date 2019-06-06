<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday says it passed over 40 bills and 80 resolutions between 2015 and 2019.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) disclosed this on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital during the valedictory session of the 5th assembly.

The speaker appreciated his colleagues for the opportunity given him to serve as speaker and for contributing positively to the development of the state.

“No development takes place in an atmosphere of rancour, animosity and disagreements.

“The success I recorded today are your successes, which are borne out of the wonderful cooperation and understanding you demonstrated throughout the four years of our tenure.

“The peaceful co-existence made us achieve modest developments and we are adjudged as the best, having passed over 40 bills and well over 80 resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of our people,” he said.

He also disclosed that the House is not indebted to any financial institution, following the adoption of a low profile style by the management in line with available resources.

Mr Balarabe-Abdullahi said people of the state were proud and happy with the effective collaboration of the House with the executive and the judicial arms of government.

He sought for forgiveness from people of the state on behalf any of the members that might have offended them while performing their official duties.

“To err is human but to forgive is divine. As humans, we are bound to make mistakes and step on each other’s toes. Where such occur, I call on us to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness,” he added.

Mr Balarabe-Abdullahi also commended the management and staff of the House as well as the media for their maximum cooperation during the period.

The 6th assembly in the state would be inaugurated on June 9.