Katsina State House of Assembly says it is committed to enacting and amending the relevant laws that will curtail drug trafficking, abuse and consumption in the state.

Abubakar Kusada, the Speaker of the Assembly, made this known in Daura on Monday when he addressed hundreds of people at the naming ceremony in the residence of Mallam Nasir Yahaya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Yahaya is a member representing Daura constituency in the Assembly.

He described the rampant instances of drug abuse as unfortunate, saddening and pathetic, stressing that the Assembly was determined to collaborate with NDLEA, Police and other stakeholders in checking the menace.

Kusada further assured that the Assembly would not relent in enacting laws that would propel the socio-economic development of the state.

He urged parents and stakeholders to support to the collective efforts to rid the state of the activities of drug barons and consumers.

On governance, the speaker described the working relationship between the executive and legislature in the state as exceptionally cordial, adding that the development had enhanced the rapid socio-economic progress of the state.

”We all benefit from the wisdom and tenacious support of one another,” he said.

In a related development, the speaker has commended the peaceful nature of the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward and Local Government Congresses in the state.

The state has the 360 electoral wards and in the 34 local government areas.

He expressed optimism that APC would sweep elections in all the future elections without rancour, intimidation or suppression of voters.

Kusada advised the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to enable them to vote for the candidates of their choice.

He said without PVCs, a voter would deny himself or herself the voting right during elections.

NAN reports that Katsina State Government is in partnership with an Abuja-based NGO, Peace Builders Security Concepts, on how to address the menace of drug abuse and addiction.