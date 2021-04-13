



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the pending issues raised by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, National Assembly chapter, will soon be resolved.

Gbajabiamila who made the announcement at Tuesday’s plenary said the issues were of paramount importance to the leadership of the House and that an end would soon be reached.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to PASAN that their matter is being looked into, and very soon it will be resolved.





“I know there are pending issues, and hopefully those issues will be resolved this week,” Gbajabiamila said and appealed to the PASAN members for calm.

It would be recalled that PASAN members had embarked on a nationwide strike after tabling some demands.

The strike action was boycotted by their members at the National Assembly who, however, threatened to join if the issues tabled by the Association were not addressed.