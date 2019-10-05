<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerian youths to properly equip themselves with skills that will make them competitive in a world that is fast becoming a global village.

According to the Speaker, Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind and the youth must take up the challenge for self-empowerment and nation development.

Gbajabiamila spoke in Suleja, Niger State on Friday during an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) capacity building and tools presentation programme organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The two-week programme was facilitated by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Lado.

The Speaker, while presenting the ICT tools to the beneficiaries, said the importance of ICT could not be overemphasised because a knowledge-based economy would continue to drive the world.

He said: “ICT is the oil of the future. We are already in a knowledge-based economy and when you talk of knowledge, the first thing is ICT.

“There’s no better empowerment than to train the people, give them the tools and the skills that they will need for them to build the future for themselves.”

The Speaker, who was accompanied by Hon. Babajimi Benson (Lagos), commended Hon. Lado for his foresight, adding, “This is because he realises the importance of training the youth. With this, he is training the youth for the future.

“I urge you (beneficiaries) to put this knowledge and tools to good use for your progress, expansion of your businesses and national development.”

Earlier, Hon. Lado, representing Gurara/Suleja/Tafa Federal constituency, said the training workshop was not only in fulfillment of his election promises but the need to make his constituents self-reliant.

NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, said the training was conceived to bridge digital gaps in the country.

He also said the past three years, the agency had been vigorous about its road map of regulation, capacity building, promotion of local contents, promotion of government digital services for job creation, digital inclusion (intensify investment etc) and cyber security.