Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila says the house needs the support of seasoned Nigerians to succeed in making laws for‎ good governance of the country.

Gbajabiamila made the call while receiving a delegation of the University of Lagos Alumni Association led by its President Worldwide, Dr. John Momoh, a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, in Abuja said.

According to the speaker, governance, especially in Nigeria, is not a tea ‎party, everybody must be on board for leaders to make Nigeria work.

“Governance, especially in Nigeria, is a very difficult thing; it is not a tea party, it is not something one man can do alone, or those of us in the House, 360 men and women can do alone; nobody has a fountain of knowledge.

“It means that we need seasoned men and women like you to join hands with us to make Nigeria work.

“I cannot claim to have all the answers, nobody has all the answers; it is only when we have a symbiotic good relationship to ventilate and exchange ideas that we can make things work for the greater good of Nigeria,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said he believed the visit would be the beginning of a relationship between the Legislature and academicians in the university community.

He said the house had lawyers, engineers and other professionals who in their various fields could contribute to lawmaking.

The speaker specially thanked Dr. Momoh, who is also the Chairman of Channels Television, for allowing Mr. Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, to work with him as part of a national assignment.

Gbajabiamila, who is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, said he was proud to be a product of the prestigious institution and that the entire university community should support and encourage Nigerian leaders.

Earlier, Momoh thanked Gbajabiamila for considering Lasisi as an aide and the visit was to celebrate the speaker as a member of the association on his emergence.

‎Momoh said the University of Lagos would be 50 years in October and that lines of activities had been drawn for the anniversary.

He said the speaker had been selected to be their special guest of the event to mark the anniversary.

“We are here to support everything that you do, in my position and of course as the chairman of Channels.

“We will support you in terms of reportage and coverage of your activities. It’s an honour to meet you and to bring these distinguished members before you.

“The university of Lagos is number one in Nigeria based on the information we got a short while ago and we are glad that an individual like you has gone through the university,” he said.

Momoh said there were many projects that dotted the university and alumni were trying to see that the university was among the top in terms of International standards.

“We will be knocking at your door from time to time in terms of advocacy, because I know that’s your purview,” momoh said.‎