



Gender activists under the auspices of the Movement Against Rape and Sexual Violence visited the House of Representatives on Wednesday to seek action against rape and other sexual crimes.

Wife to the Governor of Kaduna State, Aisha el-Rufai, led the team that visited the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at his office.

Gbajabiamila, while responding to MARS-V, said rape and sexual violence have become a pandemic in Nigeria. He stated that both the leaders and the people of Nigeria must rise against rape.

The Speaker said the statistics on rape cases in Nigeria “is mind-boggling”. He stated that Nigerians, especially those that hold religious views on rape, need adequate education and awareness against the rape pandemic.





He said, “While I see so many women here with you, this is a fight not just for women. I can see some few men too, but this is a fight for all. Let a subliminal message be sent that even though over 95 per cent of the victims are women; let it be that it is we, the men, that are championing your cause.

“The statistics are very alarming on the issue of rape. You hear figures in terms of rape and gender-based violence that are mind-boggling. It is only a deprived mind that can engage in rape. I consider the issue of rape as a pandemic. In my estimation, it is a pandemic.

“The issue of rape should be treated the way coronavirus is treated. How do we treat a pandemic? There has to be a frontal onslaught. The media has a role to play. It should be in the front line. There is a lot of work to be done from different angles. In a pandemic, you look for cure. No sane man would have sexual intercourse with a three-month old baby. The idea alone is sickening.”