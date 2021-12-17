Speaker Gbajabiamila to President Buhari: Nigerians are proud of you

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Nigerians are proud of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila stated this in a statement to celebrate the president on his 79th birthday.

He hailed the President for the things he has done for Nigeria since he came to power in 2015.

The speaker noted that such a man should be celebrated by all well-meaning Nigerians on his birthday.

Gbajabiamila also lauded Buhari for putting Nigeria first before any other consideration.

He said at 79, the President has achieved a lot both as an individual and as a leader with uncommon character and integrity.

Gbajabiamila said he believed the President would do a lot more for the country in the remaining period of his administration.

He noted with delight how the President keeps faith with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr President, Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you. The way you have been steering the ship of the Nigerian state has been commendable.

“I, therefore, join millions of our compatriots to wish you a happy birthday and more years in good health,” the Speaker said.