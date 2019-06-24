<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, said Nigerians should expect better service delivery from the ninth National Assembly.

Mr Gbajabiamila gave the commitment in Lagos while speaking at a reception dinner organised for him by the state government.

reports that the dinner was attended by prominent personalities including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; a former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba; and a former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajumobi, were also among those present.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were with Mr Gbajabiamila to receive guests at the dinner.

The Speaker said though the eighth National Assembly did its best, Nigerians expected the ninth one to surpass the achievements of the last assembly.

He promised that the new assembly would do better than the eighth assembly and would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The Speaker said the new assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, would do things differently to get better results.

Mr Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that the new House would make hard work and commitment its watchwords in order to meet the aspirations of Nigerians.

”There is so much work to be done but little time to do it.We are going to work hard, we are going to do things differently.

”We can’t do a thing over and over again and get a different result. The ninth assembly is going to do things differently for the good of Nigerians.

”The eighth assembly did its best, but we will do better. We will do our best in the service in the service of the country.

”We started with a slogan nation-building is a joint task, it cannot be done by one person. The ninth assembly would work for the good of the country.

”We will put into practical terms the meaning of leadership; we are not just going to talk the talk, but we are going to walk the talk,” he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila promised to be the ‘Speaker of all’ and not that of any particular region or state.

He thanked the people of Lagos for electing him for a record fifth term in the House of Representatives, saying he would not take their support for granted.

Meanwhile, Mr Sanwo-Olu described Mr Gbajabiamila as a very cerebral and competent lawmaker.

He said the state was proud to see him emerge as the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

The governor, while congratulating Mr Gbajabiamila, said people expected so much from him.

He urged him to use his office to better the lot of the people.

Newsmen report that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase; Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin and other members of the lower chamber spoke in turns, highlighting the leadership qualities of Mr Gbajabiamila.