‎The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that Nigeria has the potentials to remain united and indivisible despite the challenges confronting the country.

Speaking when he received leaders and members of the Arewa Youth Forum, the ‎Speaker said Nigerians have a lot of reasons to be united and work together for the benefit of all.

The Speaker ‎said the older generation of Nigerians have done their best to keep the country on track and called on the younger generation to take over the mantle and help build a country everybody will be proud of.

He assures them that the doors of the 9th National Assembly ‎would be open to all Nigerians, especially the youth, adding that the House would be glad to partner with the Arewa Youth Forum on issues that would bring development to the country.

He promised further engagements with the Nigerian youth, saying “the 9th House is all about unity, which you captured in your speech. We are one united country, and we should continue to remain as one.

He said “There are many naysayers out there, but I don’t believe we should break; I believe we should remain as one. We have so many things to remain united for. We have a lot of mineral resources. It is for us to harness them.

‎”We’re here for you. The 9th Assembly operates an open door policy. We will be happy to receive you at any point in time”.

Speaking earlier President ‎of the forum, Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu who led officials from the 19 Northern states, thanked the Speaker for visiting and donating food items to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno, Katsina and Zamfara States.

He said the visit was in solidarity with the Speaker, especially to identify with his agenda tagged ‘Nation Building: A Joint Task,’ which he said the forum would promote in its activities.

“The Arewa Youth Forum hopes to engage other critical and key players in the struggle to our national unity and integration for a better Nigeria”.